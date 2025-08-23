Aberdeen Group plc Has $568,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,786,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $188.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average is $211.25. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.18%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.70.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

