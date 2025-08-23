Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT opened at $7.6550 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

