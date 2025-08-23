58,156 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 642,057 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 484.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,684,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 246.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $12.07.

Oscar Health Stock Up 8.9%

OSCR stock opened at $16.7920 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.