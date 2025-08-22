Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
APLS stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $41.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,694. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,737.05. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,090 shares of company stock worth $3,542,832. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
