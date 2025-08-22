Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4,732.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1%

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $23.3910 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.