Swiss National Bank Has $3.24 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 694,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,101.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 875.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130,571 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.5710 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -351.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.