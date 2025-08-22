Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $96.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,802.64. This trade represents a 37.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

