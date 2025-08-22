Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,784 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Getty Realty worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,369,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,427 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 163.48%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.