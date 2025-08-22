Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $184.0880 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.