Phreesia, Inc. $PHR Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Phreesia worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 113,405 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $14,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,035. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares in the company, valued at $20,783,684.35. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

