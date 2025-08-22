NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

