Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $56.56 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,905,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

