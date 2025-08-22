Nuveen LLC Invests $12.24 Million in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,229,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 957,822 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 36,542.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 685,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 492.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 628,807 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 502,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other news, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 833,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,101,095.56. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.65. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

