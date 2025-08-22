Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 459,437 MGM Resorts International $MGM

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $36.2030 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.