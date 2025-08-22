McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,512 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $504.24 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.43 and a 200 day moving average of $443.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.