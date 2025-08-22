Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Kilroy Realty worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,913.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

