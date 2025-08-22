Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 184.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.45% of A10 Networks worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

