HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

