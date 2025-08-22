GDS Holdings $GDS Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GDS by 1,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $382,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GDS Stock Down 5.6%
GDS stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
