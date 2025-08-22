Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.