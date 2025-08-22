Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,549 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,257,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,482,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.9940 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.