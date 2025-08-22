Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,380 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,380 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 250.0% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 173,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $2,992,116.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,598.25. This trade represents a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $6,190,012.38. Following the sale, the director owned 57,328,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,721,370.42. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,933,156 shares of company stock valued at $21,528,877 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $14.4470 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

