Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,625 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.66. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 642.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

