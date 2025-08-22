Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.92 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCN stock opened at $29.9760 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

