Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ladder Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.1550 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ladder Capital

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,586.88. The trade was a 28.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

