Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 258,605 shares in the company, valued at $17,781,679.80. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $66.9310 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

