Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,850 shares of company stock worth $4,406,512. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $504.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

