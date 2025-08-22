Cloud Capital Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,479 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,624,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $504.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,850 shares of company stock worth $4,406,512. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

