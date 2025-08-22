Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,351.32. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.21 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

