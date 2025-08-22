Argentarii LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Argentarii LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $504.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,512. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

