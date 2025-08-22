Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

