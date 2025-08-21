Top Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – August 18th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in or derive a substantial portion of their business from mainland China or Hong Kong, and they trade on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong as well as in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on U.S. markets. They include A-shares (renminbi-denominated shares for mainland investors), B-shares (foreign currency-denominated on mainland exchanges), and H-shares (Hong Kong-listed shares of mainland companies). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $39.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.16. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. Diageo has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $11.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,323.59. 37,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,188.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.32. 422,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.57.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

