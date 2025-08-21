Top Airline Stocks Worth Watching – August 18th

American Airlines Group, RTX, Joby Aviation, Transdigm Group, and United Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of companies that operate commercial air transport services, including passenger and cargo flights. Their share prices tend to be sensitive to factors like fuel costs, travel demand, economic cycles and regulatory changes, making them often more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,718,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,766,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,743. RTX has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

JOBY stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $15.96. 17,361,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,939,869. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,395.85. 156,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,679. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,503.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,413.80.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.37. 1,773,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

