The Campbell’s Company $CPB Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Campbell’s stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

