Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,445 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock opened at $5.1450 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.73. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -355.56%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

