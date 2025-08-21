Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $119.8840 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

