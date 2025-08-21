Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -207.98 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,707,165 shares in the company, valued at $183,430,527. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,508,831 shares of company stock valued at $35,299,658. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

