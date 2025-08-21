Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 41,861 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matador Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7,716.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $46.2060 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

