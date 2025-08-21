Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,336 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8,390.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

