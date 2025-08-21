Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 156,223 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 7,613.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 940,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $105,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 29,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,636.08. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,213.20. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,920. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

