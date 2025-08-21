Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

