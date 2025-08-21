Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 26,663 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $66.6040 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 236.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

