Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,535 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of California Resources worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in California Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 226,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,254,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in California Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $47.6960 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

