Roundview Capital LLC Has $17.54 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.97.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

