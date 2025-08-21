Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,145.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.8480 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -38.06%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

