Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B&G Foods by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 744,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 31.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in B&G Foods by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 441,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $4.4150 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $424.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

