Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,312 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 1,550,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,839,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,812,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,519,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.79 million, a PE ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

