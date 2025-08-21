Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 20,448 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $17,111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $55.0840 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

