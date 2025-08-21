PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.