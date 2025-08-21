Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.8850 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $930.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 67.77% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,631,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 901,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,406.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 656,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 630,624 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,612,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $6,652,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,199,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

